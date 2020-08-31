Menu
2006 Ford Freestar

272,800 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Freestar

2006 Ford Freestar

SPORT

2006 Ford Freestar

SPORT

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Contact Seller

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

272,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5828262
  • Stock #: 1822
  • VIN: 2FMZA57226BA37109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 272,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock # 1822

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2006 Ford Freestar Sport

KM’s: 272800

Engine: 6 Cylinder 4.2 L Engine

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: FWD

VIN: 2FMZA57226BA37109

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ATpXMLYMEVxd3xp0RJjpIfx7zYiHRvvi/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch

