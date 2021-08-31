Menu
2006 Honda Civic

201,735 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2006 Honda Civic

2006 Honda Civic

LX

2006 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

201,735KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7838439
  Stock #: 2034
  VIN: 2HGFG11666H006115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2034
  • Mileage 201,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  2034

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2006 Honda Civic LX

KM’s: 201735

Engine: 4 Cylinder 1.8L

Transmission: 5 Speed Manual 

Drive: FWD

VIN: 2HGFG11666H006115

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PgukQVOVWgAhoObRDKnGZP_W9fdnL6k0/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

