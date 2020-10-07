Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Sienna

148,344 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Sienna

2006 Toyota Sienna

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Sienna

CE

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

148,344KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6017598
  • Stock #: 1830
  • VIN: 5TDZA29C86S525391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,344 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock # 1830

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2006 Toyota Sienna

KM’s: 148344

Engine: 6 Cylinder 3.3 L Engine

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: FWD

VIN: 5TDZA29C86S525391

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MHsTrtVzKudUjrIuNigpizeKjiDK7yb-/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

2009 BMW X6 35i
 89,227 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2001 Ford F-350 XLT
 127,355 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Sienna CE
 148,344 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory