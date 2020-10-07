Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford Ranger

91,055 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Ranger

2007 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

91,055KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6106167
  • Stock #: 1867
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U27PA06512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,055 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock # 1867

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2007 Ford Ranger Sport

KM’s: 91055

Engine: 6 Cylinder 3.0 L Engine

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: RWD

VIN: 1FTYR44U27PA06512

Vehicle History: UPON REQUEST

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

2009 BMW X6 35i
 89,227 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2001 Ford F-350 XLT
 127,355 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Sienna CE
 148,344 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory