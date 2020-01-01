Stock # 1671 - 06



Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2007 Honda Accord Hybrid

KM’s: 213617

Engine: V6 Cylinder 3.0L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: FWD

VIN: JHMCN36417C800016

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1IfRHjstXyPINGx2CKQBFngOxadAGhDFT



Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.



Dealer# 40229

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

CD Changer Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Sun/Moonroof

