2007 Pontiac Vibe

147,836 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2007 Pontiac Vibe

2007 Pontiac Vibe

2007 Pontiac Vibe

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,836KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7776684
  • Stock #: 2024
  • VIN: 5Y2SL65887Z435050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,836 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  2024

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2007 Pontiac Vibe

KM’s: 147836

Engine: 4 Cylinder 1.8L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: FWD

VIN: 5Y2SL65887Z435050

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nn9qnjd6tkq_yGq6y5qAInPilZtI_gJD/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Sun/Moonroof

