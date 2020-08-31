Menu
2007 Suzuki XL-7

134,740 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2007 Suzuki XL-7

2007 Suzuki XL-7

JX

2007 Suzuki XL-7

JX

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

134,740KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5828126
  • Stock #: 1834
  • VIN: 2S3DA217176103792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,740 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock # 1834

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2007 Suzuki XL-7

KM’s: 134740

Engine: 6 Cylinder 3.6 L Engine

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: AWD

VIN: 2S3DA217176103792

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uI_BkzZmDsr91-O86C6w3h6foETAMKjy/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

