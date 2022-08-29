Menu
2007 Toyota Corolla

231,969 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2007 Toyota Corolla

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

231,969KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9215035
  • Stock #: 2179
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E97C787104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  2179

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2007 Toyota Corolla CE

KM’s: 231969

Engine: 4 Cylinder 1.8L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: FWD

VIN: 2T1BR32E97C787104

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zbImiNb-0oLv2asKyoMOYxwbiiCoHy-w/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a safety inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

