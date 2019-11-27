Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Contact Seller

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 279,939KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4375227
  • Stock #: 1667 - 58
  • VIN: 2D8HN44H08R714497
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Stow and Go. Come and see us for a test drive today!

Technical Specs
Vehicle: 2008 Dodge Caravan SE
KM’s: 279939
Engine: V6 3.3L
Transmission: Automatic
Drive: FWD
VIN: 2D8HN44H08R714497

+$295 Doc and Taxes

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!


Black Creek Motors
778-428-1980
blackcreekmotors@gmail.com
8256 North Island Hwy.
Black Creek, B.C.

Dealer# 40229
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

2006 Chevrolet Silve...
 226,680 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2005 Ford Five Hundr...
 154,608 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic
2005 Ford Focus SES
 266,645 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Send A Message