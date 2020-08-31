2008 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Seating Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

