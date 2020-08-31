Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-150

140,833 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,833KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5814543
  • Stock #: 1811
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V58FC26990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,833 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock # 1811

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2008 Ford F-150

KM’s: 140833

Engine: 8 Cylinder 5.4 L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4x4

VIN: 1FTPW14V58FC26990

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eFVTWZKoMZV4juTUlwqbfkH5W7W1U22Z/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

2000 Ford Econoline ...
 331,129 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Corolla CE
 127,450 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2007 Jeep Liberty Sp...
 166,523 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory