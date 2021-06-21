Menu
2008 Ford F-350

235,300 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2008 Ford F-350

2008 Ford F-350

Harley-Davidson

2008 Ford F-350

Harley-Davidson

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

235,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7459565
  • Stock #: 1959
  • VIN: 1FTWW31R88EE15525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  1959

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2008 Ford F-350 Harley-Davidson

KM’s: 235300

Engine: 8 Cylinder 4.6L

Transmission: 5 Speed Automatic

Drive: 4x4

VIN: 1FTWW31R88EE15525

Vehicle History: UPON REQUEST

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
Trip Computer
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

