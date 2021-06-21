Menu
2008 Hyundai Tiburon

96,189 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2008 Hyundai Tiburon

2008 Hyundai Tiburon

GT

2008 Hyundai Tiburon

GT

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

96,189KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7446047
  • VIN: KMHHN65F78U289138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 96,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2008 Hyundai Tiburon GT

KM’s: 96189

Engine: 2.7L V6

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: FWD

VIN: KMHHN65F78U289138

Vehicle History: UPON REQUEST

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

