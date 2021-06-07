Menu
2008 Jeep Patriot

206,645 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2008 Jeep Patriot

2008 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

2008 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

206,645KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7328522
  • Stock #: 1950
  • VIN: 1J8FF28W88D622419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1950
  • Mileage 206,645 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  1950

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2008 Jeep Patriot Sport 

KM’s: 206645

Engine: 4 cylinder 2.4L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4x4

VIN: 1J8FF28W88D622419

Vehicle History: UPON REQUEST

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

