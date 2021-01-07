Menu
2008 Pontiac G5

242,406 KM

Details Description Features

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2008 Pontiac G5

2008 Pontiac G5

Base

2008 Pontiac G5

Base

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

242,406KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6435123
  Stock #: 1892
  VIN: 1G2AL18F687100623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 242,406 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE SOLD AS IS**

 

Recent work completed:

New Clutch

New Struts

New Front Bearings

 

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock # 1892

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2008 Pontiac G5

KM’s: 242406

Engine: 4 Cylinder 2.2 L

Transmission: Manual

Drive: FWD

VIN: 1G2AL18F687100623

Vehicle History: NO HISTORY - VEHICLE AS IS

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

