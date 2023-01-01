Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK

89,884 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK

300

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK

300

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

  1. 1687298838
  2. 1687298649
  3. 1687298838
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
89,884KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10088679
  • Stock #: 2227
  • VIN: WDBWK54F69F191335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 89,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  2227

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK 300

KM’s: 89884

Engine: 6 Cylinder 3.0L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: RWD

VIN: WDBWK54F69F191335

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/119X46Ukl2qqtdxdsi6RO0EnWZDRQWQuF/view?usp=drive_link

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a safety inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

2009 Mercedes-Benz S...
 89,884 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat
 215,344 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Fit LX
 240,269 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Black Creek Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory