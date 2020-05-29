Menu
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2009 Toyota Tacoma

2009 Toyota Tacoma

2009 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  193,205KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5061060
  Stock #: 1726
  VIN: 5TEMU52N09Z659205
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come in for a test drive today!

Rebuilt Status

Stock #  1726

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2009 Toyota Tacoma

KM's: 193,205

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 4.0 L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4x4

VIN: 5TEMU52N09Z659205

Vehicle History: UPON REQUEST

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Convenience
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

