Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Versa

129,295 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Versa

2010 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,295KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8143276
  • Stock #: 2065
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP7AL436136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,295 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  2065

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2010 Nissan Versa SL

KM’s: 129295

Engine: 4 Cylinder 1.8L

Transmission: 6 Speed Manual 

Drive: FWD

VIN: 3N1BC1CP7AL436136

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1grvjXuro9_tNeZ1lFjCufUozp5EFj45f/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

2010 Volkswagen Tigu...
 116,724 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2004 Mazda MAZDA3
 130,384 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
 59,307 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory