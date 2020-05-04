2010 Smart fortwo

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers

Manual Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.