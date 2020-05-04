Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Smart fortwo

Pure

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Smart fortwo

Pure

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,063KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4942560
  • Stock #: 1713
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA2AK366902
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
2-door

This Smart Fortwo Pure is a very roomy, two seater vehicle. Can park almost anywhere! It is a safe, reliable and fun car to drive. 

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  1713

Technical Specs

Vehicle:  2010 Smart Fortwo Pure 

KM’s: 93063

Engine: 3 Cylinder Engine 1.0 L

Transmission:  Automatic 

Drive: RWD

VIN: WMEEJ3BA2AK366902

Vehicle History: UPON REQUEST

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Manual Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 185,263 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 172,897 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan Titan XE
 244,940 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Send A Message