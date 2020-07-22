Menu
2010 Volkswagen Routan

146,226 KM

Details

2010 Volkswagen Routan

2010 Volkswagen Routan

Trendline

2010 Volkswagen Routan

Trendline

Location

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

146,226KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5658363
  • VIN: 2V4RW4DX1AR222175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  1788

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2010 VW Routan

KM’s: 146226

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 4.0L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: FWD

VIN: 2V4RW4DX1AR222175

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1etRUCKmkWLNypJoqCNEyQahDoQfyhsWg/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Privacy Glass
Wheel Covers

