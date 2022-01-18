Menu
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

116,724 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,724KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8140552
  • Stock #: 2069
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX9AW537197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  2069

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline

KM’s: 116724

Engine: 4 Cylinder 2.0L

Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic

Drive: AWD

VIN: WVGBV7AX9AW537197

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/138a7DQwi8uL1ZTU00awNUo51xEXAWiVo/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

