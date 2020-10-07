2011 Ford Fiesta

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

