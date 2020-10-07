Menu
2011 Ford Fiesta

123,302 KM

Details

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2011 Ford Fiesta

2011 Ford Fiesta

S

2011 Ford Fiesta

S

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

123,302KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5901138
  Stock #: 1825
  VIN: 3FADP4AJ8BM104088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,302 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock # 1825

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2011 Ford Fiesta

KM’s: 123302

Engine: 4 Cylinder 1.6 L Engine

Transmission: Manual

Drive: FWD

VIN: 3FADP4AJ8BM104088

Vehicle History: UPON REQUEST

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

