2011 RAM 1500

203,357 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
SLT

2011 RAM 1500

SLT

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

203,357KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT6BS652262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 203,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT

Engine: 8 Cylinder 4.7L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4x4

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iZlMKIOrRdWpRHSwLqS4c9ctlwsCEtPG/view?usp=sharing

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed "as-is".

 

Trade-in's: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sliding Rear Window
Cloth Seats
Conventional Spare Tire

