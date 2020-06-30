Menu
2012 Chevrolet Orlando

59,224 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

1LT

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

1LT

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

  Listing ID: 5350799
  Stock #: 1764
  VIN: KL77P2EMXCK585340

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

59,224KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 1764
  • Mileage 59,224 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  1764

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2012  Chevrolet Orlando

KM’s: 59224

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine  2.4L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: FWD

VIN: KL77P2EMXCK585340

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17ZTltsTpWn2k4b2MGLaGAHRJZrPjCNOV/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

