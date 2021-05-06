Menu
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe

234,529 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2012 Chevrolet Tahoe

2012 Chevrolet Tahoe

Police Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Tahoe

Police Vehicle

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

234,529KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7137202
  Stock #: 1921
  VIN: 1GNLC2E07CR215682

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 1921
  Mileage 234,529 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  1921

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Former Police Vehicle

KM's: 234,503

Engine:  8 Cylinder 5.3L

Transmission:  Automatic

Drive: RWD

VIN: 1GNLCE07CR215682

Vehicle History: UPON REQUEST

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed "as-is".

 

Trade-in's: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

