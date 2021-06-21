Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

187,218 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

GL 350 BlueTec

Location

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,218KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7562404
  • Stock #: 2000
  • VIN: 4JGBF2FE1CA768084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 187,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Technical Specs

Engine: V6 3.0L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: AWD

Vehicle History: UPON REQUEST

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

