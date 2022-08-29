2013 BMW X5

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 9 , 0 2 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9057193

9057193 Stock #: 2168

2168 VIN: 5UXZW0C59D0B94810

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 189,020 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

