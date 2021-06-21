Menu
2013 Jeep Wrangler

160,118 KM

Details Description

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Sahara

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

160,118KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7441673
  • Stock #: 1983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2013 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited

KM’s: 106118

Engine: V6 3.4L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4x4

VIN: 1C4BJWEG5DL641163

Vehicle History: UPON REQUEST

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

