2013 RAM 1500

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 0 , 8 5 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9818248

9818248 Stock #: 2206

2206 VIN: 1C6RR7FTXDS579510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 210,852 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Automatic Headlights Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.