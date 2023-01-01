Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

210,852 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

  1. 1681169141
  2. 1681169139
  3. 1681169141
  4. 1681169142
  5. 1681169142
  6. 1681169142
  7. 1681169130
  8. 1681169137
  9. 1681169141
  10. 1681169141
  11. 1681169138
  12. 1681169136
  13. 1681169136
  14. 1681169142
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
210,852KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9818248
  • Stock #: 2206
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FTXDS579510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 210,852 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  2206

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 ST

KM’s: 210852

Engine: 8 Cylinder 5.7L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4x4

VIN: 1C6RR7FTXDS579510

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tW6MXySgLd8BwR_hyTVgY2uVGoYqS1t3/view?usp=share_link

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a safety inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

2010 Honda Ridgeline
229,724 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Pilot Tou...
 143,384 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord EX-L
 151,564 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Black Creek Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory