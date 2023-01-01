Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Venza

102,180 MI

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Venza

2013 Toyota Venza

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Venza

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

  1. 1683757136
  2. 1683757135
  3. 1683757133
  4. 1683757134
  5. 1683757136
  6. 1683757135
  7. 1683757151
  8. 1683757151
  9. 1683757151
  10. 1683757151
  11. 1683757151
  12. 1683757151
  13. 1683757151
  14. 1683757172
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,180MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9935516
  • Stock #: 2212
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BB2DU046209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,180 MI

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  2212

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2013 Toyota Venza

KM’s: 102180 Miles

Engine: 4 Cylinder 2.7L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: AWD

VIN: 4T3BA3BB2DU046209

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XoMXUnDl-pddyc399iOTdZRgiUxYeDHp/view?usp=share_link

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a safety inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

2011 Cadillac SRX Pe...
 154,579 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 ST
 210,852 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord EX-L
 151,564 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Black Creek Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory