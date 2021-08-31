Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

179,527 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,527KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7854573
  • Stock #: 2036
  • VIN: 3VWLL7AJ8EM396829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  2036

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Highline Diesel 

KM’s: 179527

Engine: 4 Cylinder 2.0L

Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic

Drive: FWD

VIN: 3VWLL7AJ8EM396829

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YniduBw753esula2ZnmmJuwPIEGuUd_b/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

