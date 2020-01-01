Stock # 1672



This Focus is in excellent condition and is ready to go! Equipped with heated seats, bluetooth, and more this car is a must see! Email or call us today if you have any questions or feel free to come down and take it for a drive!



Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2015 Ford Focus SE

KMs: 70871

Engine: 2.0L I-4

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: FWD

VIN: 1FADP3F2XFL362020

Carproof: Upon Request



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

