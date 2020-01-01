Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

80,385 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

80,385KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6226998
  • Stock #: 1644
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0HU322185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Stock # 1644

Come and see us for a test drive today!

Technical Specs
Vehicle: 2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA
KM’s: 80385
Engine: 4 CYL
Transmission: AT
Drive: FWD
VIN: KMHD84LF0HU322185
Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1_w2HPJqhnVysiYZ9XZcq9RjnGtLrGuUM

+$295 Doc and Taxes

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

Financing: We offer both in house, and third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!


Black Creek Motors
778.428.1980
8256 North Island Hwy.
Black Creek, B.C.

Dealer# 40229

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

