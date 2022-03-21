Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota RAV4

184,016 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,016KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8806673
  • Stock #: 2111
  • VIN: JTMDJREV8HD067408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  2111

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2017 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid Limited

KMs: 184016

Engine: 4 Cylinder 2.5L

Transmission: Automatic 

Drive: AWD

VIN: JTMDJREV8HD067408

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MHdKXHoSRHKwFQPjnmBESGwgzLPh8gu-/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a safety inspection, unless the vehicle is listed as-is.

 

Trade-ins: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

2009 Acura RDX
149,937 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Civic EX
 127,592 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 105,554 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory