1963 Chevrolet Corvette
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8640845
- Stock #: 112143
- VIN: 30867s112143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 112143
- Mileage 33,322 KM
Vehicle Description
This car has a high output 327, disc front brakes factory 4 speed, incredible special red clear coat paint.
This vehicle is well beyond show quality. Come check it out!!
Financing and leasing options are available on approved credit. Documentation fee $395.00. Dealer #8902
Vehicle History Report and Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!
Monday - Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: By Appointments Only
Vehicle Features
