1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stringray T Top, 454 big block V8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic. $49,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stringray

85,182 KM

Details Description

$49,730

+ tax & licensing
T Top

T Top

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$49,730

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,182KM
VIN 194371S118277

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037063
  • Mileage 85,182 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$49,730

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

