Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1979 Champion 740 A

6,471 KM

Details Description Features

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
1979 Champion 740 A

1979 Champion 740 A

2339 JP Motor Grader Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

1979 Champion 740 A

2339 JP Motor Grader Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8273424
  2. 8273424
  3. 8273424
  4. 8273424
  5. 8273424
  6. 8273424
  7. 8273424
  8. 8273424
  9. 8273424
  10. 8273424
  11. 8273424
  12. 8273424
  13. 8273424
  14. 8273424
  15. 8273424
  16. 8273424
  17. 8273424
  18. 8273424
  19. 8273424
  20. 8273424
  21. 8273424
  22. 8273424
  23. 8273424
  24. 8273424
  25. 8273424
  26. 8273424
  27. 8273424
  28. 8273424
  29. 8273424
  30. 8273424
  31. 8273424
  32. 8273424
  33. 8273424
  34. 8273424
  35. 8273424
  36. 8273424
  37. 8273424
  38. 8273424
  39. 8273424
  40. 8273424
  41. 8273424
Contact Seller

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

6,471KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8273424
  • Stock #: BC0034645
  • VIN: 740-23-106-13344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0034645
  • Mileage 6,471 KM

Vehicle Description

1979 Champion 740 A 2339 JP Motor Grader Diesel, 6 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, AM/FM radio, direct drive transmission, Detroit Diesel six cylinder diesel engine,. suspension seat, V plow, 12.5" snow wing, 225hp,Front and rear work lights, yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl, Champion front lift group. Estimate overall length is 28334 feet, overall height with cab 11.17 feet, blade cutting depth 2.5 feet. $35,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $35,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
tilt steering
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2009 Ford F-150 Lari...
 212,449 KM
$18,750 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz S...
 125,207 KM
$39,810 + tax & lic
2014 John Deere 1545...
 0 KM
$17,540 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory