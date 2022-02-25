$35,000+ tax & licensing
604-522-7376
1979 Champion 740 A
2339 JP Motor Grader Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$35,000
- Listing ID: 8273424
- Stock #: BC0034645
- VIN: 740-23-106-13344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 6,471 KM
Vehicle Description
1979 Champion 740 A 2339 JP Motor Grader Diesel, 6 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, AM/FM radio, direct drive transmission, Detroit Diesel six cylinder diesel engine,. suspension seat, V plow, 12.5" snow wing, 225hp,Front and rear work lights, yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl, Champion front lift group. Estimate overall length is 28334 feet, overall height with cab 11.17 feet, blade cutting depth 2.5 feet. $35,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $35,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
