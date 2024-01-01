Menu
1981 Cruiser Power Boat, twin Volvo Penta 4.3GS engines, table, galley with 3 burner stove, oven, sink, head with toilet and shower. $1,970.00 plus $375 processing fee, $2,345.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

1981 Campian 26 Foot Cruiser Power Boat

$1,970

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
VIN 200981

  • Body Style Boat
  • Mileage 0

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

