$1,970+ tax & licensing
1981 Campian 26 Foot Cruiser Power Boat
1981 Campian 26 Foot Cruiser Power Boat
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$1,970
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Boat
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
1981 Cruiser Power Boat, twin Volvo Penta 4.3GS engines, table, galley with 3 burner stove, oven, sink, head with toilet and shower. $1,970.00 plus $375 processing fee, $2,345.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Repo.com
Email Repo.com
Repo.com
Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-522-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376