Menu
Account
Sign In
1981 Caterpillar VC60C Fork Lift Propane, 4 cylinder, Hours: 6219, Lift Capacity: 6000 pounds, yellow exterior, former municipality asset, comes with British Columbia Registration so this can be plated and operate on designated streets. $10,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $11,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

1981 CATERPILLAR VC60C

Details Description

$10,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1981 CATERPILLAR VC60C

Fork Lift Propane

Watch This Vehicle

1981 CATERPILLAR VC60C

Fork Lift Propane

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11011766
  2. 11011766
  3. 11011766
  4. 11011766
  5. 11011766
  6. 11011766
  7. 11011766
  8. 11011766
  9. 11011766
  10. 11011766
  11. 11011766
  12. 11011766
  13. 11011766
  14. 11011766
  15. 11011766
  16. 11011766
  17. 11011766
  18. 11011766
  19. 11011766
  20. 11011766
  21. 11011766
  22. 11011766
  23. 11011766
  24. 11011766
  25. 11011766
  26. 11011766
  27. 11011766
  28. 11011766
  29. 11011766
  30. 11011766
  31. 11011766
  32. 11011766
  33. 11011766
  34. 11011766
  35. 11011766
  36. 11011766
  37. 11011766
  38. 11011766
  39. 11011766
  40. 11011766
  41. 11011766
  42. 11011766
Contact Seller

$10,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 38U00472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

1981 Caterpillar VC60C Fork Lift Propane, 4 cylinder, Hours: 6219, Lift Capacity: 6000 pounds, yellow exterior, former municipality asset, comes with British Columbia Registration so this can be plated and operate on designated streets. $10,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $11,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2006 GMC F7B042 T7500 Street Sweeper 2 Seater Diesel With Air Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2006 GMC F7B042 T7500 Street Sweeper 2 Seater Diesel With Air Brakes 0 KM $20,250 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Mercedes Benz SL500 Convertible for sale in Burnaby, BC
2003 Mercedes Benz SL500 Convertible 109,953 KM $17,810 + tax & lic
Used 2007 International 4400 Service Truck Crew Cab Tandem Axle With Air Brakes Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 International 4400 Service Truck Crew Cab Tandem Axle With Air Brakes Diesel 109,254 KM $69,850 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
1981 CATERPILLAR VC60C