Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1981 GROVE Hydraulic Crane

0 KM

Details Description

$43,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
1981 GROVE Hydraulic Crane

1981 GROVE Hydraulic Crane

RT-65S Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

1981 GROVE Hydraulic Crane

RT-65S Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 7694446
  2. 7694446
  3. 7694446
  4. 7694446
  5. 7694446
  6. 7694446
  7. 7694446
  8. 7694446
  9. 7694446
  10. 7694446
  11. 7694446
  12. 7694446
  13. 7694446
  14. 7694446
  15. 7694446
  16. 7694446
  17. 7694446
  18. 7694446
  19. 7694446
  20. 7694446
  21. 7694446
  22. 7694446
  23. 7694446
  24. 7694446
  25. 7694446
  26. 7694446
  27. 7694446
  28. 7694446
  29. 7694446
  30. 7694446
  31. 7694446
  32. 7694446
  33. 7694446
  34. 7694446
  35. 7694446
  36. 7694446
  37. 7694446
  38. 7694446
  39. 7694446
  40. 7694446
  41. 7694446
  42. 7694446
  43. 7694446
  44. 7694446
  45. 7694446
  46. 7694446
  47. 7694446
  48. 7694446
  49. 7694446
  50. 7694446
Contact Seller

$43,750

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7694446
  • Stock #: BC0034240
  • VIN: 41959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Stock # BC0034240
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

1981 Grove Hydraulic Crane RT-65S,Diesel Detroit engine ( No hour metre yellow exterior. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $43,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $44,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 138,559 KM
$9,750 + tax & lic
2001 International 4...
 399,220 KM
$6,550 + tax & lic
2007 VANGUARD OT 250...
 0 KM
$14,780 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory