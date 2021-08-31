1981 GROVE Hydraulic Crane

$43,750 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7694446

7694446 Stock #: BC0034240

BC0034240 VIN: 41959

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Body Style Commercial

Stock # BC0034240

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.