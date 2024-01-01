Menu
1982 Mercury Grand Marquis 2-Door, 5.0L V8 , 8 cylinder, 4 door, RWD, brown exterior, tan interior. (This vehicle was stored underground for over 15 years, mileage is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed, over $5000 was spent on complete service in August 2024, invoices will be supplied to the buyer. $8,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

78,779 KM

VIN 1MEBP84F0CZ615843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0037060
  • Mileage 78,779 KM

Vehicle Description

1982 Mercury Grand Marquis 2-Door, 5.0L V8 , 8 cylinder, 4 door, RWD, brown exterior, tan interior. (This vehicle was stored underground for over 15 years, mileage is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed, over $5000 was spent on complete service in August 2024, invoices will be supplied to the buyer. $8,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

