1983 Grumman Olsen Food Truck, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, blue exterior, black interior, cloth. $5,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $6,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
