1983 Grumman Olsen

$5,750 + taxes & licensing 2 5 4 , 3 1 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7083610

7083610 Stock #: BC0033674

BC0033674 VIN: 1GBJP32M7D3501758

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 254,313 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Airbag Additional Features Locking Differential Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.