1984 Cadillac Sedan

73,639 KM

Details Description Features

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

DeVille

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

73,639KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6584965
  • Stock #: BC0033158
  • VIN: 1G6AM6981E9117368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,639 KM

Vehicle Description

1984 Cadillac Sedan DeVille, 4.1L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, FWD, automatic, air conditioning, cassette player, climate controls, passenger controls, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, genuine wood trim, green exterior, white interior, vinyl. Due to age of the vehicle true Kilometers are unknown. $1,500.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $1,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
cassette player
Genuine wood trim
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

604-522-XXXX

