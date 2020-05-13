Menu
Account
Sign In
$3,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
1985 HOLLAND HV-1-1400 Tandem Axles

1985 HOLLAND HV-1-1400 Tandem Axles

High pressure Oil Pump Trailer

Watch This Vehicle

1985 HOLLAND HV-1-1400 Tandem Axles

High pressure Oil Pump Trailer

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 5012430
  2. 5012430
  3. 5012430
  4. 5012430
  5. 5012430
  6. 5012430
  7. 5012430
  8. 5012430
  9. 5012430
  10. 5012430
  11. 5012430
  12. 5012430
  13. 5012430
  14. 5012430
  15. 5012430
  16. 5012430
  17. 5012430
  18. 5012430
  19. 5012430
  20. 5012430
  21. 5012430
  22. 5012430
  23. 5012430
  24. 5012430
  25. 5012430
  26. 5012430
  27. 5012430
  28. 5012430
  29. 5012430
  30. 5012430
  31. 5012430
  32. 5012430
  33. 5012430
  34. 5012430
Contact Seller

$3,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5012430
  • Stock #: BC0032540
  • VIN: 2HBFV2141FN213285
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Trailer

1985 Holland HV-1-1400 Tandem Axles High pressure Oil Pump Trailer, gvwr7700 LBS / 3493KG blue exterior.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $3,910.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $4,210.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2010 Ford F-250 SD X...
 136,055 KM
$26,840 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XL S...
 236,459 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-350 SD S...
 163,332 KM
$17,880 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory