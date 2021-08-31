1986 Norland 2EC5200

+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
+ taxes & licensing
1986 Norland Airport Technologies 2EC5200 Snow Removal Machine, Diesel Cummins engine, re life date 2009 (see photo gallery re life manufacturing plate) 350 engine hours, 1 door, automatic, yellow exterior, black interior, cloth. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $78,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $79,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
