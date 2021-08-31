Menu
1986 Norland 2EC5200

0 KM

$78,710

$78,710

Snow Removal Machine Diesel

Snow Removal Machine Diesel

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Used
  Listing ID: 8055268
  Stock #: BC0034497
  VIN: CN/DE/DND/86-8

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Commercial
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # BC0034497
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

1986 Norland Airport Technologies 2EC5200 Snow Removal Machine, Diesel Cummins engine, re life date 2009 (see photo gallery re life manufacturing plate) 350 engine hours, 1 door, automatic, yellow exterior, black interior, cloth. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $78,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $79,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

