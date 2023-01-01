$5,960+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
1988 Mazda B-Series B2200
Cab Lowrider
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$5,960
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10113966
- Stock #: BC0018240
- VIN: 2BGY07123J0393077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Green
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 268,256 KM
Vehicle Description
1988 Mazda B-Series B2200 Ext. Cab Short Box Lowrider, 2.2L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 5 speed, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, CD player, JVC stereo, 2 Thunder Elite 15010 Amps, 3 12inch Focal subs, center line rims, green exterior, tan interior, leather. (A significant amount of money was invested into this vehicle, due to the fact that this vehicle has significant modifications we are selling this listing Not meeting motor vehicle requirements, the vehicle can still be licensed and driven, this vehicle has been indoor storage for over 10 years and will need the carb overhauled, our office has run and driven this vehicle) This listing has Rebuilt Status. $5,960.00 plus $350 processing fee, $6,310.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.