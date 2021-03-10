+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
1989 GMC Vandura G2500 Propane Cargo Van With Rear Shelving, 4.3L V6 OHV 12V engine., automatic, RWD, Non-ABS, white exterior, beige interior, cloth. $1,350.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $1,700.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
