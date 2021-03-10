Menu
1989 GMC Vandura

334,778 KM

$1,350

+ tax & licensing
$1,350

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

1989 GMC Vandura

1989 GMC Vandura

G2500 Propane Cargo Van With Rear Shelving

1989 GMC Vandura

G2500 Propane Cargo Van With Rear Shelving

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$1,350

+ taxes & licensing

334,778KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6711689
  • Stock #: BC0033597
  • VIN: 2GTEG25Z4K4514265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0033597
  • Mileage 334,778 KM

Vehicle Description

1989 GMC Vandura G2500 Propane Cargo Van With Rear Shelving, 4.3L V6 OHV 12V engine., automatic, RWD, Non-ABS, white exterior, beige interior, cloth. $1,350.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $1,700.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
Steel Wheels
Passenger Airbag
Locking Differential
Front side airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

