Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1990 Sea Can Storage Container

0 KM

Details Description

$1

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
1990 Sea Can Storage Container

1990 Sea Can Storage Container

Watch This Vehicle

1990 Sea Can Storage Container

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6608771
  2. 6608771
  3. 6608771
  4. 6608771
  5. 6608771
  6. 6608771
  7. 6608771
Contact Seller

$1

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6608771
  • Stock #: BC0033538
  • VIN: SEACAN

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Trailer
  • Stock # BC0033538
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Actual year is unknown, length is 52 feet, height is 9 feet 6 inches, width is 8 feet 6 inches. Does not come with doors on 1 end. Buyer responsible to organize pick-up within 5 days of making your purchase. $1.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $351.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2012 Honda Civic LX ...
 119,762 KM
$6,000 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 30,716 KM
$89,750 + tax & lic
2016 Maserati Ghibli...
 35,093 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory