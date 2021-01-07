1990 Sea Can Storage Container

+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
+ taxes & licensing
Actual year is unknown, length is 52 feet, height is 9 feet 6 inches, width is 8 feet 6 inches. Does not come with doors on 1 end. Buyer responsible to organize pick-up within 5 days of making your purchase. $1.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $351.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
