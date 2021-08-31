Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1991 Chevrolet Corvette

137,680 KM

Details Description Features

$14,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
1991 Chevrolet Corvette

1991 Chevrolet Corvette

L98 Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

1991 Chevrolet Corvette

L98 Convertible

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8025601
  2. 8025601
  3. 8025601
  4. 8025601
  5. 8025601
  6. 8025601
  7. 8025601
  8. 8025601
  9. 8025601
  10. 8025601
  11. 8025601
  12. 8025601
  13. 8025601
  14. 8025601
  15. 8025601
  16. 8025601
  17. 8025601
  18. 8025601
  19. 8025601
  20. 8025601
  21. 8025601
  22. 8025601
  23. 8025601
  24. 8025601
  25. 8025601
  26. 8025601
  27. 8025601
  28. 8025601
  29. 8025601
  30. 8025601
  31. 8025601
  32. 8025601
  33. 8025601
  34. 8025601
  35. 8025601
  36. 8025601
  37. 8025601
  38. 8025601
  39. 8025601
  40. 8025601
  41. 8025601
  42. 8025601
  43. 8025601
  44. 8025601
  45. 8025601
  46. 8025601
  47. 8025601
  48. 8025601
  49. 8025601
  50. 8025601
Contact Seller

$14,870

+ taxes & licensing

137,680KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8025601
  • Stock #: BC0034110
  • VIN: 1G1YY3385M5103365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 137,680 KM

Vehicle Description

1991 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible, L98 5.7L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, CD player, power door locks, power windows, red exterior, black interior, leather..(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $14,870.00 plus $350 processing fee, $15,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
tilt steering
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Driver Power Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2008 Ford F-450 SD D...
 107,591 KM
$32,500 + tax & lic
2005 Wells Cargo 30'...
 0 KM
$16,750 + tax & lic
2010 JLG 800AJ 4x4 8...
 2,452 KM
$36,910 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory