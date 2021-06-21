Menu
1991 Pinnacle 3002b

0 KM

Details

$5,250

+ tax & licensing
$5,250

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

1991 Pinnacle 3002b

1991 Pinnacle 3002b

Class A Motorhome

1991 Pinnacle 3002b

Class A Motorhome

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$5,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7442603
  Stock #: BC0033902
  VIN: 1EMGPMP2XM5103757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style RV
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0033902
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

1991 Pinnacle 3002b 30 Foot Class A Motorhome, 2 door, automatic, RWD, sleeps 5, kitchen with double sink, fridge and freezer, microwave, oven and stove top with 4 burners, folding table, bathroom with sink, shower and toilet, bedroom with full bed, living space with couch, lounge chair, beige exterior, blue interior, cloth. $5,250.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $5,600.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

