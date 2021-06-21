+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
1991 Pinnacle 3002b 30 Foot Class A Motorhome, 2 door, automatic, RWD, sleeps 5, kitchen with double sink, fridge and freezer, microwave, oven and stove top with 4 burners, folding table, bathroom with sink, shower and toilet, bedroom with full bed, living space with couch, lounge chair, beige exterior, blue interior, cloth. $5,250.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $5,600.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
