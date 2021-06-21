Menu
1991 Superior Emergency Equipment Hose Lift Firetruck

0 KM

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

1991 Superior Emergency Equipment Hose Lift Firetruck

1991 Superior Emergency Equipment Hose Lift Firetruck

Air Brakes Diesel

1991 Superior Emergency Equipment Hose Lift Firetruck

Air Brakes Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7461146
  Stock #: BC0034085
  VIN: 4P10T01G8MA900605

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

1991 Superior Emergency Equipment Hose Lift Firetruck Air Brakes Diesel, 2 door, automatic, air conditioning, power windows, red exterior, black interior, vinyl.10 Wheeler Tandem With Air Brakes
77,974 Miles, 9,223 Engine Hours, 1,357 Aerial Hours, 432 Water Pump Hours, Functioning as shown in pictures
VIN 4P10T01G8MA900605. Decal Valid to February 2022 (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $19,800.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $20,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Trip Computer
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

