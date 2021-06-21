+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
+ taxes & licensing
1991 Superior Emergency Equipment Hose Lift Firetruck Air Brakes Diesel, 2 door, automatic, air conditioning, power windows, red exterior, black interior, vinyl.10 Wheeler Tandem With Air Brakes
77,974 Miles, 9,223 Engine Hours, 1,357 Aerial Hours, 432 Water Pump Hours, Functioning as shown in pictures
VIN 4P10T01G8MA900605. Decal Valid to February 2022 (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $19,800.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $20,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3