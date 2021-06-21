1991 Superior Emergency Equipment Hose Lift Firetruck

$19,800 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7461146

7461146 Stock #: BC0034085

BC0034085 VIN: 4P10T01G8MA900605

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Commercial

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Exterior Daytime Running Lights Safety Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Interior Tilt Steering Column Convenience tilt steering Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Locking Differential Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.